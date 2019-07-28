|
10-05-1926 - 07-23-2019
Lilia Sanchez went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She was very crafty with her hands and could knit or crochet anything that she saw. Lilia was an excellent singer, an avid reader, and enjoyed playing Bingo. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Peter Carreon and Santiago Torche; sisters, Lupe, Victoria, and Ana Rosa. Lilia is survived by her children, Peter Henry Carreon (Kathy), Edward J. Carreon (Nancy), Hilda Carreon; brothers, Enrique Sanchez (Isabel), Daniel Sanchez, Adrian Sanchez (Cande), Ernesto Sanchez; sister, Juanita Kamys; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Southside Funeral Home on Monday, July 29th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery. To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.south sidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019