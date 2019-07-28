Home

Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
6301 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
6301 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Southside Funeral Home
6301 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX
Resources
1926 - 2019
Lilia Sanchez Obituary
10-05-1926 - 07-23-2019
Lilia Sanchez went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She was very crafty with her hands and could knit or crochet anything that she saw. Lilia was an excellent singer, an avid reader, and enjoyed playing Bingo. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Peter Carreon and Santiago Torche; sisters, Lupe, Victoria, and Ana Rosa. Lilia is survived by her children, Peter Henry Carreon (Kathy), Edward J. Carreon (Nancy), Hilda Carreon; brothers, Enrique Sanchez (Isabel), Daniel Sanchez, Adrian Sanchez (Cande), Ernesto Sanchez; sister, Juanita Kamys; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Southside Funeral Home on Monday, July 29th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery. To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.south sidefuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to:
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
