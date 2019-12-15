|
Lillian Barnes was called home by our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Lillian was born in Floresville, Texas on September 20, 1936 to Marcos and Nicomedez (Poskey) Garcia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her second husband of 43 years, Al Barnes, brothers, Victor Garcia, Daniel (Janie) Garcia, Marcos E. Garcia, Manuel (Tomasa) Garcia, first husband and life-long best friend, Arnold "Arnie" Reyes. Lillian was known all her life for her sweet disposition, gentle manner and strong Christian faith. She was the touchstone for all of the members of her family and friends. Although our hearts are broken that she has left us, we remain steadfast in our belief that through our faith we will see her again when we join her someday in our Father's Holy Kingdom.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Debi (Joe) Sansom, sons, David (Sherrie) Reyes, Dennis (Lichelle) Reyes, sisters, Olivia (Raymond) Upp, Nickey (Johnnie) De La O, grandchildren, Clint (Darcy) Sansom, Jacob (Emily) Sansom, Amber (Philip) Lozano, Alyssa (Brandon) Hume, great-grandchildren, Nolan, Ava Grace, Hannah, Luke, Ava Sofia, Philip and sisters-in-law, Maggie Garcia & Edna Garcia.
Lillian began working at the young age of 14 when she was a sales associate at Neisner's variety store in downtown San Antonio. After marrying Arnie Reyes in 1956 his military career soon took them to Charleston, SC where she began working for Robinson's Toy Store. Arnie's military service then took their young family to Japan where she began working as a Manager for the Tachikawa Air Force Base Recreation Center. Upon moving back to San Antonio in 1966, she quickly joined the J.C. Penny Corporation (Terrell Plaza) as their Credit Department Manager. After marrying Al Barnes in 1968, the family then moved to Uvalde, TX in 1975 where she joined the newly formed Uvalde Cable Company as its Office Manager and remained through the end of the decade.
After moving back to San Antonio in 1981 she once again began working for J.C. Penny as a Credit Card Department Manager. She continued her career at J.C. Penny through the sale of the organization's credit card division to Alliance Data System in the mid 1990s and remained with that organization until her retirement in 2003.
We would like to publicly thank the Vitas Hospice team (e.g., Esperanza, Shanae, Dru and Emily) that assisted with the caring of our mother in her final months of life. The compassion that this team of healthcare provider's displayed was truly remarkable and will not soon be forgotten.
Services will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19th at Sunset Funeral Home located at 1701 Austin Highway, SAT 78218.
The committal service will follow immediately after at The Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., SAT 78209. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.