1/1
LILLIAN BURNS WILFONG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lillian Burns Wilfong was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas, the last of three children of Dr. and Mrs. E.J. Burns.

She spent her childhood in West Texas, and graduated from Paducah High School and the University of Texas, Austin.

In 1940 she married Gregg Wilfong. During World War II he served in the Navy and their first two children were born. After the war they went to Cambridge, MA, where Gregg received a PhD from Harvard. He taught Political Science at Northeastern University in Boston, and the family moved to Needham, where two more children were born.

They often visited the Museum of Fine Arts and attended concerts at Boston Symphony Hall; such cultural events were near to Lillian's heart.

After the children were grown, Lillian and Gregg did an extended tour of Europe, fulfilling a lifelong dream of visiting great cultural centers. In 1979, they moved to San Antonio, Texas, for reasons of Gregg's health.

Lillian became a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, where she was a faithful member until 2013, when she moved to Tempe, AZ, to be near her daughter and son-in-law.

Survivors include Robert Wilfong of New Orleans, LA; Rebekah Wilfong and Jerry Avanzino of Chandler, AZ; Priscilla Kingston of Cleveland, OH; Jason Kingston and his two children, of Oakland, CA; Ethan Wilfong of New Orleans, LA; and Lauren Wilfong of North Bergen, NJ.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved