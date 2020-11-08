Lillian Burns Wilfong was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas, the last of three children of Dr. and Mrs. E.J. Burns.

She spent her childhood in West Texas, and graduated from Paducah High School and the University of Texas, Austin.

In 1940 she married Gregg Wilfong. During World War II he served in the Navy and their first two children were born. After the war they went to Cambridge, MA, where Gregg received a PhD from Harvard. He taught Political Science at Northeastern University in Boston, and the family moved to Needham, where two more children were born.

They often visited the Museum of Fine Arts and attended concerts at Boston Symphony Hall; such cultural events were near to Lillian's heart.

After the children were grown, Lillian and Gregg did an extended tour of Europe, fulfilling a lifelong dream of visiting great cultural centers. In 1979, they moved to San Antonio, Texas, for reasons of Gregg's health.

Lillian became a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, where she was a faithful member until 2013, when she moved to Tempe, AZ, to be near her daughter and son-in-law.

Survivors include Robert Wilfong of New Orleans, LA; Rebekah Wilfong and Jerry Avanzino of Chandler, AZ; Priscilla Kingston of Cleveland, OH; Jason Kingston and his two children, of Oakland, CA; Ethan Wilfong of New Orleans, LA; and Lauren Wilfong of North Bergen, NJ.

