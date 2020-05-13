Lillian Marie Levis passed away peacefully in her granddaughter's home surrounded by her loving family on the morning of May 11, 2020. She was able to celebrate Mother's Day in the company of her family and entered heaven just a month before her 104th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Levis; parents Elsa and Walter Lang; brother Willard Lang; and beloved cousin Betty Janert.Lillian was born on June 15, 1916 in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Brackenridge High school in 1934. On June 23, 1938 she married the love of her life, Roy Levis. She welcomed her only daughter, Loraine Marie on September 26, 1941.Before her marriage she worked as a salesperson for Woolworth Variety Store. She later performed secretarial work at The Brewery Worker's Credit Union in the late 1950s.Lillian was an excellent cook, and her family will always have fond memories of gathering to enjoy her delicious gumbo, spaghetti sauce, eggplant casserole, and birthday cakes. She was also a gifted seamstress and made countless beautiful dresses for her daughter and granddaughters. She and her husband were passionate about keeping a garden, and she made gorgeous corsages with the orchids they grew. She enjoyed cheering on the San Antonio Spurs and was in attendance when the team won their first championship in 1999. Lillian was a devoted Houston Astros fan since the team was formed as the Colt 45s in 1965, and attended a few games with her husband, Roy. At 101 years old, she watched every playoff game and cheered them on to their first World Series win in 2017.She and Roy also cherished the time spent together taking road trips to various locations around the country. She made her first and only airplane flight at 82 years old. Lillian is joyfully reunited in heaven with beloved family and friends and will be remembered and loved forever by those she leaves behind.Lillian is survived by her daughter Loraine (Jerry) Green; granddaughter Lisa Rhode of Conshohocken, PA; granddaughter Linda (Fred) Villarreal of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter Laura (Joe) Prunty of Phoenix, AZ; grandson Martin Green Jr. of Burlington, CT; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Casey, Leah, Jenna, Tess, Luke, Emma, Nancy Lillian "Lily", and Charlie.The family would like to extend thanks to Sr. Marie Green CCVI for daily prayer and visits to Lillian. They are also deeply grateful for her private caregiver and close friend Sivao Urrabazo for her many years of loving care. They would also like to thank her neighbor David Herald for always lending a helping hand. Lastly, the family would like to express gratitude to the caring nurses and staff with both the Village at the Incarnate Word and Alamo Hospice.Honorary Pallbearers will be Martin Green Jr., Fred Villarreal, Joe Prunty, Tyler Rhode, Casey Rhode, David Herald, Mike Settles, Art Settles, and Lane Redburn.A private burial service will be held for immediate family on Friday May 15, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home celebrated by Pastor Judith Miller. The family welcomes flowers or asks to kindly consider a donation to The Village at the Incarnate Word at 4707 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 or to St. John's Lutheran Church at 502 E. Nueva St, San Antonio, TX 78205.