|
Lillian Bernice Pluenneke Jacobs was born to the late Harry and Hilda Pluenneke in Mason,Texas on June 11, 1926. She passed into the arms of the Lord on March 14, 2020. Lillian considered herself a Mason girl her entire life and instilled the love of the town and its people into all of her family. Even today they return to the property to remember the Pluenneke story and thank their ancestors for the grit they passed on to the following generations.
After graduation from Mason High School in 1943, Lillian moved to San Antonio to help with the World War II effort. She worked at the Arsenal, Federal Reserve Bank and American Hospital and Life. It was at that time Herbert Donop, her high school friend, introduced her to his new friend, Mervin (Jake) Jacobs, Jr. from Pennsylvania although Jake always claimed he was a Texan. Jake and Lill hit it off, dated and married at Travis Park Methodist Church in 1948. Herbert and Elvie Donop continued to be their friends and the families shared good times together at the Donop Ranch. We are thankful to the Donop family for these memories!
Lillian and Jake lived in San Antonio where in 1950 they designed and built the home in which Lillian took her last breath at the age of 93. They were blessed with three children. She is survived by daughter Cindy Jacobs Shipley of Dallas and husband Stan. Son, Ken Jacobs of San Antonio and wife Lisa. Daughter, Rhonda Jacobs Holland of San Antonio and husband Mike.
Lillian exhibited a great zest for life and a generous heart. She was a proud mother and along with her husband instilled in their nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren a legacy of God and Country! They were founding members of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church in San Antonio. It was at this church the family were active members and made lifelong friends! She was the first to volunteer at her children's schools and on the Council for the North East Independent School District for many years. Lillian loved being an active participant in her children's lives!
Lillian planned exciting summer driving trips for the family that usually highlighted visiting relatives and National Parks. Once the children graduated from high school Lillian and Jake traveled to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. However, their favorite places were San Antonio and Mason!
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin, and her sister Louise Pluenneke Barwick and husband Lew Barwick.
We love you Mamaw! You helped make us strong in our faith and even stronger Texans! God Loves You, We Love You and Remember the Alamo!
Special thanks to Isabel Juarez, Lucero Espinoza and Florine (Flo) Garcia her caregivers in San Antonio! Additional help was provided by Deanna Santos and Lesvia Guerra of Altus Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church; 2738 MacArthur View; San Antonio, TX; 78217 or the Mason ISD Education Foundation, PO Box 1425, Mason, Texas 76856; www.masonisd.net/educationalfoundation