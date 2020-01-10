|
Ms. Lillie M. Crockett-Chisolm, age 75, passed away January 6, 2020 in Schertz, Texas. Lillie was born in Cottonport, LA on October 14, 1944, to Albert and Josephine Jenkins-Crockett. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many who will miss her dearly.
Mrs. Chisolm was preceded in death by her mother Josephine Jenkins-Crockett, father Albert Crockett and two sisters Joann Crockett, and Helen Crockett.
She is survived by her three children, daughter, Michelle May, son, Darin Crockett and daughter-in-law Kimberly Crockett, daughter, Cynthia T. Plueger and son-in-law Michael Plueger Jr, granddaughters MiKeisha May, Micaela Plueger, grandson Michael F. Plueger III, and great-granddaughter Miahabella Roquemore-Bovain. Siblings: Aaron Crockett, Gloria Crockett-Miller, Albert Crockett Jr, Isadora Crockett-Gill, and Herman Stanley Crockett.
Visitation will be 8 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel followed by the Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will continue at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
Circle of Cancer Care Organization
PO Box 303 Cibolo, TX 78108 Circleofcancercare.org
