Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Lillie M. Crockett-Chisolm


1944 - 2020
Lillie M. Crockett-Chisolm Obituary

Ms. Lillie M. Crockett-Chisolm, age 75, passed away January 6, 2020 in Schertz, Texas. Lillie was born in Cottonport, LA on October 14, 1944, to Albert and Josephine Jenkins-Crockett. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many who will miss her dearly.

Mrs. Chisolm was preceded in death by her mother Josephine Jenkins-Crockett, father Albert Crockett and two sisters Joann Crockett, and Helen Crockett.

She is survived by her three children, daughter, Michelle May, son, Darin Crockett and daughter-in-law Kimberly Crockett, daughter, Cynthia T. Plueger and son-in-law Michael Plueger Jr, granddaughters MiKeisha May, Micaela Plueger, grandson Michael F. Plueger III, and great-granddaughter Miahabella Roquemore-Bovain. Siblings: Aaron Crockett, Gloria Crockett-Miller, Albert Crockett Jr, Isadora Crockett-Gill, and Herman Stanley Crockett.

Visitation will be 8 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel followed by the Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will continue at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Circle of Cancer Care Organization

PO Box 303 Cibolo, TX 78108 Circleofcancercare.org

Published in Express-News on Jan. 10, 2020
