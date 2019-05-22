|
|
September 11, 1936 - May 20, 2019
Lillie M. Wells, age 82, passed away May 20, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 11, 1936 to Otto and Edna Boenig Gass. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wells, brothers and sister-in-laws, Richard and Dorothy Gass, Gilbert and Dorothy Gass, and brother, James Gass, sister, Linda Becker. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Sweet and Janice Wells; grand children, Michael Sweet and wife Kayla, Kristan Martinez and husband Raymond, Kendall Fritsch and husband Eric; great-grand children, Kyle Sweet, Matthew Sweet, Kadence Fritsch, Rory Martinez, Elyse Fritsch and Kristopher Martinez; brothers, Oscar Gass, David Gass and wife Barbara; sister, Stella Elsworth and husband Joe. Visitation will be at the Zion Lutheran Church, 9944 Leslie Road and Braun on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 22, 2019