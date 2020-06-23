LILY MEZA ROSALES
Lily Meza Rosales age 85 of San Antonio passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Lily was preceded in death by her parents: Celestino E. Meza and Agripina Lopez and sisters: Anita Cisneros and Mary Kernan.

She is survived by her children: Samuel Rosales, Jr., Robert Rosales and Kelly J. Rosales; sisters: Amy Caranza and Mary Alvarez; grandchildren: April Michelle Rosales; Kelly Joe Rosales, Samuel Rosales and Manuel Rosales; 10 great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin Thursday, June 25 at 4:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 5:00 P.M.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 26 at 11:00 A.M. in The Angelus Chapel. Interment will follow at

San Fernando Cemetery No.3.

For those unable to attend services, condolences may be sent to the Rosales family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by:




Published in Express-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
