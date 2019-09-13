|
August 26, 1968 - September 6, 2019
Lincoln Juarez born on August 26, 1968 in Bakersfield, CA entered into rest on September 6, 2019 at the age of 51 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Starr, father, Carlos Juarez, and sister, Caroline Juarez. He is survived by his daughters, Emily Landin, Savannah Lynn and Nevaeh Juarez; son, Samuel Juarez; Brother, Carlos Juarez and wife Rosalinda; sisters, Edna Juarez, Caroline Joy Juarez, and Vangie Mora and husband Paul; 6 grand children, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Funeral Chapels. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church with the interment to follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 13, 2019