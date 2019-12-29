|
On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Linda Lou Allen Carr, a loving sister, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 74 due to complications from ALS, (Lou Gehrig's Disease); she fought for nearly five years and was a brave warrior. She leaves behind many friends and a family that loved her throughout this fight.
Linda was born in Miami, Florida on April 28, 1945 to Lt. Col. Thomas D. Allen, Jr. and Frances L. Allen. An Air Force brat, she grew up living in a number of bases including post-war Okinawa and Tokyo, Japan, and graduated from Yamato High School in 1963, where she was a cheerleader and a member of many student organizations. The family settled in San Antonio where Linda was a Miss Lackland for Fiesta 1964. She met her first husband Gary while attending San Antonio College, moved around to help his education and career
to Austin, Baton Rouge, and Nebraska, returning to San Antonio in 1976 to place deep roots and raise three children. She was always there for them, and was proud of their accomplishments. An administrative assistant by trade, Linda eventually got her dream job at USAA, retiring from there after decades of service. She remarried in 2000 and traveled with her new husband Fred, enjoying a retirement that was filled with love.
Linda is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick A. Carr, and her parents. Linda is survived by her three children––Brett Calvert (Bianca), Dana Allen (Tom), and Joanne Czarnecki (Andrew).
Her grandchildren include Jacqueline Calvert, Brett Calvert Jr., Brian Allen, Tanner Allen, Kendall Allen, Jackson Allen, Jessica Czarnecki and Joseph Czarnecki.
She adored her children and grandchildren and was very active in their lives.
Her family will always remember her support and love for them. She is also survived by her sister, Dorrel Rozman, brother Roy Allen, her nieces and nephews, and step-children Rodney Carr (Florence) and Howard Carr (Mary) and their children and grandchildren. During the latter phase of her battle with ALS, she was lovingly cared for by Tracy, Janie, Martha, Marsha, Francine, Marshiela to provide her comfort and help. Their assistance was invaluable.
Her service will be held on Monday December 30, 2019 at 11am at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, where Linda was a very active member of several groups, including Seekers Class and a Stephens Minister.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to the ALS Association.