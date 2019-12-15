|
Linda Ann Binder Schneider, born October 20, 1939, was the only child of Ruth and Harry Binder. Growing up in Lakewood, NJ, she was a free spirit whose cousins were like brothers and sisters.
She attended Nursing school in Philadelphia and worked for a time in the medical field in NYC. But life changed dramatically the night she met Harry Morris Schneider and they quickly fell in love. They lived in a 5th floor walk-up (just like the movie "Barefoot in the Park") and eventually married, moved to San Diego, and had their first daughter, Lisa Beth Schneider.
They loved living near the ocean and in the presence of dear family in San Diego, but Harry's company transferred him to San Antonio to head the Art Department in 1967 and that became their forever home. Jenny Lee Schneider (O'Connor), their precious second daughter, was born to them five years later in SA.
Over the years, Linda found joy in many dedicated activities including the SA Preservation Society, the Democratic Party, B'nai Brith Women, Hadassah, a Jewish women's spirituality book group, Arts SA, her work selling advertising for the SA Jewish Journal, raising two talented, creative daughters, loving her many cat companions, and being a "Rennie" at Scarborough Faire & the TX Renaissance Festival.
She marched with Another Mother for Peace to protest the Vietnam war and accompanied Bill Clinton for a day in SA. She was a strong-willed personality with a big laugh and a sharp tongue. But she deeply loved her husband, Harry, of 57 years with all her heart and soul.
Linda passed peacefully surrounded by her family with music and love on Saturday, November. 23, 2019, after a nearly 20 year fight with Parkinson's disease.
Much gratitude to Alamo Hospice.
Memorial services are pending.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019