Linda Ann Miller Brown, 77, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at her home in San Antonio, surrounded by her loving family. Linda fought a courageous 10 year battle against cancer. She was born on September 27, 1942 to the late Robert Wayne Miller and Eleanor Souffrain Potter. She was married in 1966 to the late Tom Brown. Her beloved and surviving family include sons Robert and Travis Brown, grandchildren Parker, Kirby, and Owen Brown, sisters Martha (Charlie) Miller and Melissa (Flissy) Miller, and nephews Ryan and Andrew Brendle.
Linda began a long and successful career in the early 1970s in Sales and Marketing at the San Antonio Convention Center. Highly respected as a marketing specialist for convention bureaus, her career spanned 40 years successfully promoting premier destinations on a global basis for conventions, meetings and trade shows. Destinations included Baltimore MD, Washington D.C., Pasadena CA, Wilmington DE. She retired from the Albuquerque Convention and Visitors Bureau.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Assistance League of San Antonio @ www.Assistanceleague.org/san-antonio/
Linda touched everyone she met with her infectious spirit of life and laughter and will be loved, missed, and remembered by many from coast to coast and abroad.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 31, 2019