Linda Campos


1949 - 2019
Linda Campos Obituary
June 18, 1949 - June 30, 2019
Linda Campos passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Patrick W. Acosta and Hortense Ortiz. Linda graduated from the University of Maryland with a business degree. She had a 30 year career in numerous positions with the Department of Defense. Linda married Ignacio in 1968 and was happily married for 50 years. They traveled the world during Ignacio's military career. Linda was a 12 year cancer survivor. She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick W. Acosta. Linda is survived by her husband, Ignacio R. Campos; daughter, Vanessa Campos; son, Casey Campos; daughter -in-law, Amy Campos; grandsons, Jaden, Casey Jr, and Brandon Campos; mother, Hortense Acosta; brothers, Pat and Mark Acosta; and sister, Sylvia Acosta.
ROSARY
SATURDAY, JULY 6, 2019
4:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
2102 NORTH LOOP
1604 EAST
The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at The START Center, especially Dr. Joseph Holahan, Belia and Monica for their dedicated care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org/. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 4, 2019
