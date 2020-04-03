|
On Saturday, March 28th, 2020, Linda Crenwelge Staffel returned to her maker while at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Linda was 54 and a lifelong resident of San Antonio, where she graduated from Winston Churchhill High School (1984). Her passions were spending time with her family, hunting, and being outdoors, especially at the family ranch in Fredericksburg, TX.
Linda is survived by her parents Elroy and Clara Ann (Lochte) Crenwelge, her husband John William Staffel, son Benjamin, daughter Lauren, brother Lloyd and wife Veronica, sister Lori Goss and husband Dr. (William) Bill Goss, along with numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Those who loved Linda will remember her kindness and generosity.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2020