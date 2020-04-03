Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA STAFFEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA CRENWELGE STAFFEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA CRENWELGE STAFFEL Obituary

On Saturday, March 28th, 2020, Linda Crenwelge Staffel returned to her maker while at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Linda was 54 and a lifelong resident of San Antonio, where she graduated from Winston Churchhill High School (1984). Her passions were spending time with her family, hunting, and being outdoors, especially at the family ranch in Fredericksburg, TX.

Linda is survived by her parents Elroy and Clara Ann (Lochte) Crenwelge, her husband John William Staffel, son Benjamin, daughter Lauren, brother Lloyd and wife Veronica, sister Lori Goss and husband Dr. (William) Bill Goss, along with numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Those who loved Linda will remember her kindness and generosity.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -