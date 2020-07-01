Linda Elizabeth Dilliplane, age 63, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in San Antonio.

Linda was born in Austin, Texas on March 17, 1957 to Rudolph and Emma Gonzales. She retired from the General Services Administration as a Contracting Officer after 35 years of faithful government service. She was a 1974 graduate of Jefferson High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Park University and her Master's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. She was appropriately named because she was beautiful in her heart and nature. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Rudolph and Emma Gonzales.

Linda is survived by her children, Lydia Dilliplane and Joseph Dilliplane; grandson, Mario Salinas; siblings Rudy Gonzales (Helen Kaufman), Robert Gonzales, Lydia Gonzalez (John Morales), Col (ret) Richard Gonzales (Dr. Monica V. Gonzales) and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, we ask that guests attending the memorial service exercise social distancing and wear masks. A rosary and remembrance will be held on July 6 at 7:00 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary, downtown. A Mass will occur on July 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Eldorado, Texas, followed by the internment of her ashes.

Deacon Lorenzo Valdez will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Gonzales Trust c/o Bank of America, # 488087425602.

A live stream of his service will be available on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 7:00pm, at www.porterloring.com.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with