On Friday July 31st, 2020, Linda I. Gallegos Torres, loving mother, grandmother and friend left this earth much too soon.

She is preceded in death by her father, Feliciano E. Gallegos; her mother, Rosa S. Gallegos and her beloved sisters, Yolanda Cortez and Esperanza Mendoza. She is survived by her children, Vanessa and Zachary Barnes, Phil V. Torres, Phylicia I. Torres, and Desiree H. Torres. She is also survived by grandchildren, Violet Barnes and Colt Barnes; as well as her siblings, Feliciano S. Gallegos, Jr., Rosario G. Guerrero, Felipe S. Gallegos, Diana G. Rodriguez and Rosemary Arce.

The Ocean had been calling out her name when the tide went out each evening. She felt she should do the same. The waves tugged at her ankles. We couldn't understand and asked why. Simply said the arid world had turned her lungs hard and dry.

Then in late July, she slipped away like water from our hands. Left nothing but footprints in the sand, And I hope she found the ocean. Like a wave that crashes and is gone too fast, we admire all her beauty - a mermaid that left too soon.

