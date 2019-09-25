|
June 19, 1932 - September 22, 2019
Linda J. Lockett, age 87, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on June 19, 1932 to Joe Tom and Lovena Jackson. Linda graduated from Eden High School in 1949 and from Southern Methodist University in 1955. She taught kindergarten at Austin and Del Valley school districts for many years. Linda loved the symphony, tending plants and landscaping, playing the piano and was a world traveler. She was a fantastic seamstress and could make just about anything. She was a faithful member of Laurel Heights United Methodist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Philip Matthew "Mato" Montez. Linda is survived by her daughter, Carol Lockett Scholl and husband Jes; son, Philip Lockett and wife Melissa Collins-Lockett; grandchildren, Zachary Montez, Marisa Maliga and husband Martin, Casey Lockett, Jerred Lindley and wife Chelsea; and former husband, Rev. Luster Lockett. The family would like to thank the staff at Sodalis-Stone Oak for their kindness and compassion in caring for Mom these last few months.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 26, 2019
3:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Corazon Ministries, Inc., 230 E Travis St, San Antonio, TX 78205.
