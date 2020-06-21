Linda Jane Rhodes was born on May 23, 1950 and departed this life on June 9, 2020.

She is survived by loving friends and colleagues. She was preceded in death by Dr. George and Lucy O'Dowd Rhodes. Linda graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1968, a proud Lasso, and from Trinity University in 1972, as secretary of Delta Tau Omega, with a BA in biology.

She obtained her M.D. in 1975 at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, followed by Residency in Pediatrics at Galveston and Fellowship in Ambulatory Pediatrics at UTHSC at Houston.

Linda was a practicing pediatrician at Kelsey Seybold Clinic, P.A., Houston, from 1980-1990. A diabetic from age 12, when it became physically difficult to practice pediatrics, Linda returned to San Antonio and completed a Psychiatry residency in 1993 at UTHSCSA and a fellowship in Clinical Psychopharmacology and Biological Psychiatry in 1995. She remained on staff as an Assistant Professor until 2004, when disability forced her to retire. While on staff, Linda published papers, gave presentations and was a co-investigator in multiple grants, many dealing with depression, bi-polar disorder and mania.

Linda was involved in many philanthropic and medical associations, including the Assistance League of San Antonio (ALSA), San Antonio Conservation Society, AMA, APA, and Texas Foundation of Psychiatric Education and Research, a past chair.

Graveside services are to be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00AM. As she loved children and animals, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ALSA or the Animal Defense League.