Linda Kathleen (Koutlas) Childers

Linda Kathleen (Koutlas) Childers Obituary
August 29, 1950 - July 14, 2019
Linda Kathleen (Koutlas) Childers passed away on July 14, 2019 with her husband by her side at home in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. She was born on August 29, 1950 in Akron, Ohio, to the late James and Virginia Koutlas. Linda married the love of her life, Rick, on August 27, 1977, and they shared 41 wonderful and loving years together.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Childers; her daughters, Lisa Clark, Robin (Dale) Warnken, and Jayme (Allan) Briggs; her son, Nicholas (Stefanie) Childers; grandchildren, Jacob, Kathleen, Marisa, Dawson, Kennedy, Emalyn, Ellyson, Gracie, Peyton and Weston; great granddaughter, Macee; sisters, Yvonne (Robert) Owens, Jennifer (Joe) Schossler, and Paula Koutlas; nieces, Elizabeth and Emma Fenchel, as well as many other family members, and a host of friends.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ThriveWell.org.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www. ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Arrange- ments with Ebens- berger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
