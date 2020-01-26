|
|
Linda Kathryn Townsend, Age 75, of San Antonio, TX passed away from cancer Thursday January 16, 2020.
She was born December 26, 1944 on a cold, icy day in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Clifford Moody and Flossie May Sullens Moody. Clifford was a Methodist minister and Linda moved around many times early in life, living in Indiana, Kansas, and California. She received her Associate of Arts from Hartnell College in 1965. There she met Gerald "Jerry" Townsend and they were married in 1966. She received her Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State College in 1967. In 1968, she received her teaching credential. She and Jerry lived in Missouri, Wyoming, and Kansas before settling in San Antonio in 1975. Linda was a teacher, librarian, homemaker, and massage therapist during her career. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church regularly since 1975 and sang in the choir for many years. Linda and Jerry divorced in 1997. She is survived by her sister Lou Ann Moody of San Antonio; her brother John Moody of San Jose, California; her son Jason Townsend, daughter-in-law Kathy Townsend, and grandsons Lucas and Gavin Townsend of San Jose; daughter Natalie Townsend, son-in-law Darren Townsend, and granddaughter Adeline Townsend of Adelaide, Australia.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 6800 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240 on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020