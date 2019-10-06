|
Linda Kay Sulser, beloved wife, sister, daughter, and friend entered into God's fullness and unending love on October 1, 2019. This fullness of God's love Linda knew well and reflected throughout her entire life. Linda's light, love, joy, kindness, wit, humor, vitality, and sense of justice touched hundreds of lives for the better. Linda was born December 13, 1953 in Mineral Wells, Texas, the loving daughter of James and Adel Morrissey and sister to her beloved brother, Jon, currently of Granby, Colorado. She adored her family as they adored her. As a child, Linda lived in Germany, Missouri, and Texas, spending the majority of her childhood in the Windcrest neighborhood of San Antonio. Linda met the love of her life, Larry, on a blind date arranged by his grandmother. This past July they celebrated thirty years of marriage. They were one another's best friends and each other's biggest supporters. Those who witnessed the love and happiness they shared often commented that they were meant for each other. Their love runs true and deep and survives far beyond death and the grave. Linda was a proud graduate of Texas Lutheran College and UTSA where she obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in education. Linda loved children and dedicated her life to teaching, inspiring generations of students through her creativity, insight, intellect, dedication, and compassion. She taught for most of her thirty-year career at Windcrest Elementary, spending the last seven years teaching special education. Linda's gifts in the arts included music, painting, and writing. She sang beautifully, attended college on a music scholarship, published a children's book, and painted several gorgeous works throughout her life. Her creative gifts carried over into her love for holidays and celebrations. Her floral arrangements, decorations, Christmas cookies, carol singing, and keen eye for design meant her loved ones were surrounded by joy, comfort, grace, and goodness as they shared in celebrating with her. Linda exhibited her faith in all she did, and she nurtured that faith and the faith of others at Christ Lutheran Church, San Antonio. She volunteered for countless ministries there, with her primary interests being service to others and compassion for all. She was a member at CLC for thirty-four years, working on staff as the Office Administrator for the last twelve years. In that role, she touched many members with her welcoming spirit and caring concern. Linda's sense of compassion extended to all God's creatures, and she routinely picked up lost and wayward canine souls, helping them to find their way home. If they didn't have a home, not to worry; Linda rescued two of her beloved dogs, Wiley and Mazie, directly from the streets and nursed them back to health, giving them a forever home. Linda touched everyone's heart with her kindness, compassion, and zestful spirit for life, most of all her loving husband, Larry, who is eternally grateful. Linda is survived by her husband, Larry, her brother, Jon Morrissey and his wife, Colleen Hannon, and first cousins, Mike Schwartz and Nick Schwartz. A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 6720 Broadway. Visitation: Friday, October 11, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Memorial Service: Saturday, October 12, 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the Animal Defense League. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with