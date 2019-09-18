|
October 31, 1946 - September 6, 2019
Linda L. Iltis, affectionately known as Lynne, Mom, Auntie Lynne and Sparkle Grandma, 72, passed away on September 6, 2019 after a stroke.
Lynne was born on October 31, 1946 in Modesto, CA. She met Charlie Iltis, an Air Force pilot who was completing B-52 training at Castle AFB. They married in 1973 raised three children. She was a proud military spouse which included moves to Guam, Oklahoma, Maine, California and Texas.
The essence of her life was her family.
In her passing, Lynne joins her father Elvin, her mother Ruth, sisters Evelyn and Arlene along with brother- in-law Robert Iltis. She is survived by her loving husband, Charlie Iltis, children, Krissy Leger, husband John, Ryan Iltis and wife Kim, Kate Collins and husband Steven, grand children Nicholas Leger, Carson, Caroline, Cadie and Cora Iltis and Charlotte and Elliot Collins, brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Maria Iltis and sister-in-law, Snicket Iltis.
A service to celebrate Lynne's life will be held at 10 a.m., September 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 20523 Huebner Road in San Antonio followed by an internment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The at www.stroke.org
Published in Express-News on Sept. 18, 2019