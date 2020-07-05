Linda Lee (Wesley) McDonald, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, June 11, 2020 at her home in Bulverde, TX. She was born in Lexington, KY on February 11, 1949 to Rose Francis (Turner) Wallander and Wayne Wendall Wesley. She grew up in Lexington, and also spent time in Salisbury, MD, Monterey, CA, and San Antonio, TX. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1967 and later attended the University of Texas. Linda married Michael McDonald in 1971. Linda and Michael's fathers were friends, who had served together in the military. Michael had recently returned home from Vietnam, when the two were introduced by their parents at a party. They got married on June 17, 1971, and several years later moved to Pensacola, FL where they had their first born, Meghan, who arrived on Christmas day in 1978. Linda remembered Pensacola most for the dear, life-long friends she made there. In 1981, Linda helped Michael establish one of the first Chick-Fil-A franchises in San Antonio. In 1982, their second child, Cody, was born in San Antonio, where they would stay as a family for the remainder of their years together. She adored "Mikey," and they were married just one week shy of 49 years. They were deeply in love with each other throughout their marriage. Linda was the proud mama of Meghan and Cody and then became an adoring grandmother (aka "PUMBA") to Ramsey (3) & Winifred (5 mos). Also known as "LMac," she was unique and fiery in spirit, colorful in personality. She was a self-professed expert on most subjects, including the weather, child-rearing, and, of course, dogs. She earned a Black Belt in Kook Sool Won, was an animal lover, an avid reader, a beautiful dancer, a lover of music, and a quirky gift-giver. She is described by both family and friends as fiercely independent, wickedly funny, and, above all, intensely devoted to those she loved.She is survived by her husband Michael, children Cody and Meghan, their spouses Mark and Christine, & her grandchildren, Ramsey & Winifred. She is also survived by her sisters, Sandra and Jaci, brother Chuck and a large extended family. She also leaves behind many beloved friends, whom she adored and remained loyal to throughout her life. Last but not least, she leaves behind her darling dogs, Brisco County Junior & Clancy Rose.She was preceded in death by her mother Rose Francis, stepfather Robert Wallander, and father Wayne Wendall Wesley."The soul takes flight to the world that is invisible, and there arriving she is sure of bliss and forever dwells in paradise." - PlatoAdios Sparkle Plenty, till we meet again my sweet bride…Due to the extenuating circumstances of the pandemic, in the near future a private memorial service will take place with immediate family only. Next year, on/near her birthday, February 11, 2021, her family is planning a large celebration of her life open to many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers any donations to dog rescue organizations in Linda's name would be appreciated!

