August 4, 1953 - May 15, 2019

Linda Lopez Marsh, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15th in San Antonio. She was born on August 4, 1953 in Poteet, Texas to Andres Griner Lopez and Olivia Quintanilla. Linda grew up in Edinburg, Texas where she was an outstanding Majorette for the Edinburg High School Bobcats. After high school, she received her undergraduate degree from Pan American University, and her graduate degree in Education from Texas A&I University. She spent the entirety of her career in education selflessly focusing on the importance that an education plays in every child's life. The pinnacle of her educational career was serving as Principal of Brackenridge High School in San Antonio. Through her outstanding leadership, Brackenridge was named by the College Board as an Inspiration Award Winning School, one of just three in the United States, and the first ever in San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda is survived by her son, Richie and wife Rachel; grandsons, Diego and Joaquin Marsh; brother, Andres G. Lopez II; niece, Laura Justin; and nephew, Andres Lopez III. A Rosary will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Paul Catholic Church, with a Mass to follow. Burial will follow in San Fernando Cemetery #2. Memorials may be made to . Please sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

