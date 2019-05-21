San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
350 Sutton Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
350 Sutton Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:30 PM
San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No. II
746 Castroville Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lopez Marsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Lopez Marsh Obituary
August 4, 1953 - May 15, 2019
Linda Lopez Marsh, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15th in San Antonio. She was born on August 4, 1953 in Poteet, Texas to Andres Griner Lopez and Olivia Quintanilla. Linda grew up in Edinburg, Texas where she was an outstanding Majorette for the Edinburg High School Bobcats. After high school, she received her undergraduate degree from Pan American University, and her graduate degree in Education from Texas A&I University. She spent the entirety of her career in education selflessly focusing on the importance that an education plays in every child's life. The pinnacle of her educational career was serving as Principal of Brackenridge High School in San Antonio. Through her outstanding leadership, Brackenridge was named by the College Board as an Inspiration Award Winning School, one of just three in the United States, and the first ever in San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda is survived by her son, Richie and wife Rachel; grandsons, Diego and Joaquin Marsh; brother, Andres G. Lopez II; niece, Laura Justin; and nephew, Andres Lopez III. A Rosary will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Paul Catholic Church, with a Mass to follow. Burial will follow in San Fernando Cemetery #2. Memorials may be made to . Please sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now