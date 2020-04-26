|
|
Linda Large passed away at the age of 71 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born June 3, 1948 to Oscar and Elizabeth Large. Linda worked as a nurse for 30 years. Nursing proved a calling for Linda to put her compassion for those in need, and her sense of duty to heal, to good use. Her dedication to the "whole patient" earned her patients' and families' gratitude, and colleagues' respect. Linda was an advocate for animals, and she fought against inhumanity and injustice. She attended Church of the Resurrection, Episcopal for over twenty years. Linda is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Russell Large. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Priscilla Large; her daughter, Tara Hollar Martinez; her son, Daniel Large; her grandchildren, Audrey Hollar, Dustin Hollar, and Alexis Feack; her grandson-in-law, Bryan Feack; and her great-grandchild, Amelia Grace Feack. Linda was a beautiful spirit, a professional par excellence, and an outstanding mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her loved ones cherish the blessing of knowing her. While Linda's memory and legacy live on, she will be dearly missed. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wildlife Conservation Society.
A service will be livestreamed on Linda's obituary page at www.PorterLoring.com on Sunday, April 26, 2020
beginning at 3:00 PM.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020