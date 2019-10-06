|
Linda Louise Johnson (Hutchison), age 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep after her battle with Alzheimer's on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in San Antonio, TX to Leroy and Louise Hutchison. Growing up, Linda, experienced living in many different locales, including Japan. Linda attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque where she earned a B.A. degree in English in 1963. In 1962 she married Woody Johnson whose career in the Air Force took them to many different locales.
Linda's greatest passion was teaching in schools throughout the United States and Japan. Her greatest joy was being "Grammy" to her two grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Nusser. She is survived by her husband, Woody Johnson; daughter, Tambrey Ozuna; son, Brian Johnson (Jennifer); grandchildren, Emelia Gooch (Dalton) and Issaiah Nusser; brother, Cliff Hutchison, Jr. (Grace); and numerous nieces. SERVICEWEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 20199:30 AMPORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH2102 N. LOOP 1604 E.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019