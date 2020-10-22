1/1
LINDA LOUISE WALKER ROWLAND
1942 - 2020
Linda Louise Walker Rowland, 78, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on October 14, 2020 in Baytown, Texas surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Freeport, Texas on August 28, 1942 to John David and Dorothy Walker. Linda grew up in Newton, Texas and attended Lamar Tech College in Beaumont, Texas in 1961.

John D. Rowland, Sr. was fortunate to be her husband for 58 short but wonderful years. She was a magnificent homemaker, seamstress, casserole queen, chore administrator, memory maker, and overall loving wife and mother. She was a LVN and nursing home administrator, and lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a proud member of the Republican Party, and a one-time GOP candidate for the Texas State Senate. But she was so much more than these things to her friends and family. Her love knew no bounds, and she showered as many people as she could with it. Most especially her chosen family, Jean Ayyoub and Apryl Stewart.

Linda was survived by her loving husband and their children, Derek & Susan Sauls, John Jr. & Angela Rowland, Matt Rowland & Gina Marlow, and Blaine & Kathryn Holbrook. Her grandchildren, Pearce Sauls, Rowland Sauls, Grace Sauls, Taplin Louise Sauls, Cody & Courtney Ratliff, Rey & Merrissa Morales, Linda Eleise Holbrook and Aric Holbrook will never forget the love of their Nana, and are fortunate to have had her as a part of their lives. She will be missed and loved by all of us. We are all better people having been lucky enough to have had her.

The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 pm, with funeral services to begin at 1:00 pm.

Please visit navarrefuneralhome.com to share words of comfort with the family.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2444 Rollingbrook Dr
Baytown, TX 77521
(281) 422-8111
Memories & Condolences
