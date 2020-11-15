1/1
LINDA PARRA-ALVAREZ
1963 - 2020
Linda Parra-Alvarez, age 57, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 12, 2020. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on September 8th, 1963 and graduated in 1981 from John Jay High school. She is survived by her husband, William Joseph Alvarez, her two amazing children Aaron Michael Green and Gabriella Marie Martinez. Her parents Rose Marie De Hoyos and Miguel L. Parra, her brothers Mike L. Parra Jr., Richard I. Parra, half-sister, Laura Rodriguez and nephew Michael V. Parra. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Margaret M. Gonzales, and paternal grandparents Maria S. and Miguel F. Parra, her nephew Alexander Parra, and her great grandmother, Domitila Jimenez Morin, and various aunts and uncles.

Viewing Service will be held at Mission Park from 6:00-9:00 PM on November 18th, 2020 with Rosary Services beginning at 7:00 PM.

A Mass will be held at

St. Matthews at 10:00 AM on November 19, 2020.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
NOV
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthews
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
