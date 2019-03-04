Home

Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
1215 E. Yeagua St. P.O. Box 578
Groesbeck, TX 76642
254-729-2525
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
Killeen, TX
Linda Puryear Obituary
February 28, 2019
Linda Puryear, of Groesbeck, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at age 76.
She will be buried at 9:00 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in the State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen.
Linda was a nurse many years in San Antonio in the PDIC unit, and then taught nursing in the Alamo Community College district for over twenty years. Her students were her legacy. She kept every card, gift, and memento given to her.
She had been enjoying retirement, feeding cattle, loving the baby goats, and gardening, and the time spent with her great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all students and staff who have been a part of her life.

Groesbeck Funeral
Home, Inc.
1215 E. Yeagua St.
P.O. Box 578
Groesbeck, TX 76642-0578
254-729-2525 Voice
Published in Express-News on Mar. 4, 2019
