May 17, 1947 - May 31, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Rustemeyer, announces her passing on May 31, 2019, at the age of 72. Linda passed peacefully surrounded by family after an impressive fight against pancreatic cancer. She was born on May 17, 1947 in Red Bank, New Jersey to Richard and Georgine Cosel. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert J. Mahnken.
Linda will be remembered by her daughters Debora Rustemeyer, Elizabeth Rustemeyer; grandson, Elliot Brown; brother, Richard M. Cosel Jr. and wife Janice; niece, Michele Cosel; nephew, Sgt. John Cosel, US Army National Guard. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) at www.pancan .org.
Published in Express-News on June 7, 2019