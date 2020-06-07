Linda Samuel-Trevino M.D., J.D., age 72 of San Antonio, Texas passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas to parents, S.P. Samuel and Nancy M. Samuel. Dr. Samuel was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and UTHSC at San Antonio, where she earned a doctoral degree in medicine. She practiced in the San Antonio area as an emergency room physician and later practiced family medicine. Realizing a need to further understand medical law, Dr. Samuel attended St. Mary's University in San Antonio earning a Doctorate of Jurisprudence. She married Dr. Hilario Trevino in San Antonio in 1981. Together she and her husband enjoyed the opportunity to travel the world and especially loved their visits to her mother's ancestral home of Italy. She also had a great love for her little dogs. Dr. Samuel is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dr. Hilario Trevino of San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

JUNE 10, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

