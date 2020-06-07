Linda Samuel-Trevino
1947 - 2020
Linda Samuel-Trevino M.D., J.D., age 72 of San Antonio, Texas passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas to parents, S.P. Samuel and Nancy M. Samuel. Dr. Samuel was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and UTHSC at San Antonio, where she earned a doctoral degree in medicine. She practiced in the San Antonio area as an emergency room physician and later practiced family medicine. Realizing a need to further understand medical law, Dr. Samuel attended St. Mary's University in San Antonio earning a Doctorate of Jurisprudence. She married Dr. Hilario Trevino in San Antonio in 1981. Together she and her husband enjoyed the opportunity to travel the world and especially loved their visits to her mother's ancestral home of Italy. She also had a great love for her little dogs. Dr. Samuel is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dr. Hilario Trevino of San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

JUNE 10, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
June 3, 2020
Thinking of you Hilario and praying for Peace. You know how much we love you both. Rest In Peace Precious Sami..
Vanessa Perkins
Friend
May 31, 2020
I, too, was a classmate of Linda Lee from first grade through 12th. Linda Lee was a beautiful, brilliant, and talented friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. Condolences to Hilario and family. Rest In Peace sweet Linda.
Nelda Acevedo
Friend
May 31, 2020
My prayers are with Hilario at this sad time. I met Linda in first grade at St. Ignatius school in Austin and we went to school together through high school at St. Mary's Academy. She was an incredibly beautiful, brilliant and talented woman. My prayers go out to her her family and friends at this difficult time. May memories of her be a blessing for us all.
Meg Brady
Friend
