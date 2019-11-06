|
Linda Stringer Barsalou, a resident of Georgetown, Texas died Sunday, the 27th of October, 2019 at age 77.
Linda was born in Goose Creek, TX, on January 7, 1942. She graduated from Baytown Lee High School in 1960. In 1963, Linda earned a BS in Education from Southwest Texas Teacher's College and then taught Kindergarten and 1st grade for five years in Humble ISD. Linda was a choreograph dance instructor and ran a property management division for Forestwood Realtors in Kingwood, TX. After a move to San Antonio, Linda worked as a Jenny Craig counselor for four years and then as an x-ray technician for a chiropractic firm from which she retired. Linda displayed a passion for animals and was devoted to caring for the family's many dogs and birds throughout her life.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Pauline and Doyle Stringer, and Doris and Oscar Rhodes, her aunt and uncle, all of Baytown. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, J.R. (Trey) Barsalou III, children Jody (Anita), Julie Carroll (David) and Blake (Joan), and grandchildren Brianna (Joe), Joseph (Juli), Baylee and Zachary. Linda leaves other extended family and close friends in the Kingwood, Boerne and Georgetown areas, including Shirley Jenkins in Baytown, TX.
Arrangements are in the care of Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown, TX. A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Tuesday, November 12th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Retreat, 1220 Cattlemen Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the on the Linda Stringer Barsalou Tribute Page.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 6, 2019