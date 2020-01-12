|
Linda Sue Andress Pena, born in Lawrenceburg, TN July 25, 1945 - died January 1, 2020 preceded in death by parents Jesse Andress and Mildred Huey. Survived by children Susan Perez, Phylis Zimmermann (Jorge Ramos), Christopher Pena, daughter-in-law Vanessa Pena, grandchildren Serena (Myles Buentello), Sean, Sydney, Matthew, Harper, Paden, Isabel, Ileana, and sister Barbara (Bill Ofsowitz).
Linda was a devoted domestic engineer throughout her children's upbringing. She was significantly involved in PTA, scouting, and organized soccer. She was a figurehead in San Antonio Youth Soccer Organization playing a key role in bringing soccer into the SAISD, earning several awards including congratulatory citations from Mayor Lila Cockrill in 1978, and the Express-News Outstanding Woman in Sports 1980.
In 1981 Linda pursued a successful career in the electrical industry, retiring from Corbo Electric in 2013. She was grateful for friendships made through her church, Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Linda touched many in all facets of her life and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
The family is enormously thankful for mom's Trinity Hospice caregivers: Christine and Lorraine.
Services will be held Monday, January 13th, 2020 at 10:30am Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Mt Calvary Dr, San Antonio, TX 78209, reception immediately following. In lieu flowers memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020