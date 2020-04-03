|
Linda Virginia (Hight) Rambsel was born April 25, 1944, to Paul Revere and Minnie Beatrice (Willis) Hight, the youngest of 3 children, in San Antonio, Texas. She went from this life to her Lord in March, 2020. Linda was predeceased by her parents, niece Jan Alayne Hight, and brothers Charles Wesley Hight and Paul Daniel Hight, and her beloved husband, James Arthur Rambsel.
She is survived by step-daughter Alene Rambsel, niece Julie (Hight) Naseef, and nephew Daniel Hight, plus numerous cousins, including Terry Sawey, Sam Willis, Sue (Willis) Schneider, Sandy (Willis) Hancock, Sylvia (Willis) Ward, Vicki (Willis) Akeroyd, Zeke Willis, Jimmy Willis, Sheri (Willis) Lyles, and Steve Willis.
Apparently born to be a Christian minister's wife, she and James married in San Antonio, Texas in 1986 and were soul mates 'til his death.
Leading a quiet life prior to marriage, she stepped-up beautifully to teach the gospel with James, going on to edit his books on numbers as codes in the Bible, touring Christian talk shows with him. A gifted musician, she oftenplayed piano and sang at home and in church. She learned to sing in Hebrew, and sang in Hebrew at James' funeral in tribute.
After James' death, Linda returned to a quiet life, keeping James' notes and research for anyone needing the information. A very inteligent and intellectual person, she'd rather read than watch TV, and lent unique perspectives on modern issues.
The family asks, "Consider donating in Linda's name to Meals on Wheels."
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2020