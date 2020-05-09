Lionel Q. Martinez
1958 - 2020
Sgt. Lionel Q. Martinez, Jr., age, 62, passed away in the line of duty, doing what he loved, while responding to an emergency call, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. Lionel was born on January 5, 1958, in San Antonio, TX, to parents, Lionel Martinez, Sr. and Elida Quiñones Martinez, both of whom preceded him in death. He served the San Antonio Community as a Law Enforcement Officer for more than 25 years. Sgt. Martinez spent over 21 years with the Alamo Community College District Police Department. Lionel is survived by relationship by his wife, Claudia M. Martinez; his children, Lisa Martinez Franco and her husband William, Lionel T. Martinez and his wife Nina, Kimberly D. Martinez, Kathleen M. Martinez, and step daughter, Lacie Jane Sanchez; his sisters, Esmeralda M. Cadena and her husband Chris, Norma Linda Martinez and her husband, the late Israel, also, Elida M. Baldera and her husband Adam; his brother, Hector Q. Martinez and his wife Michelle; his 4 grandsons, Hunter, Lucas and Noah Franco, and Douglas Martinez; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and fellow officers. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Lionel's memory will live on forever in the hearts of his family, friends, and fellow police officers. Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, Lionel's funeral services will be live-streamed via a link within his obituary page on porterloring.com. We ask that the limited number of attending guests observe social distancing guidelines, and wear face masks at all times. Sgt. Martinez will lie in state on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary from 12:00pm. until 9:00pm.A private Rosary will take place at 7:30pm. A private funeral service will take place Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10:00am. A procession will depart at approximately 11:00am to take Sgt. Martinez to his final resting place. At San Fernando Cemetery #2. Those of you wishing to send your condolences may do so following the links to "From My Heart to Yours" or you can send the family a private video via the "Send Hugs" link. Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
My condolences go out to the entire family I will keep everyone in my prayers
Adam Baldera
Family
May 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss Elida. Prayers for you during this time ❤
Crystal Rangel
Family
May 9, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences for your loss. I met Lionel when I first came to San Antonio. He was a consummate professional.He had a unique sense of humor and a ready smile.There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for their friends. Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called Children of God. RIP my brother in Blue.
Betty Kramer
Friend
