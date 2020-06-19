Lisa D. Browning Theroux, 50, passed away on June 12, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Lisa was born on October 31, 1969, in San Antonio, Texas. From her first day of kindergarten, Lisa was an extraordinary student; she was always determined to be the best in her class, and there was nothing to stop her. During her senior year, Lisa was a contestant in the 1988 Miss T.E.E.N. Pageant and finished in the top 15 out of 74 contestants. She graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1988 in the top ten percent of her class. Her outstanding grades earned her enough scholarships to attend Texas Woman's University to pursue a Bachelor's of Science degree. Shortly after graduating from college, she met Richard Theroux, a young man from the western parts of Montana. Richard and Lisa got married in March of 1995. Lisa began her professional career in the medical field as a Registered Dietitian. Lisa loved her job, and she loved helping others become the best version of themselves. After having two children, the Therouxs moved to San Angelo where they all made countless close friends and life-long memories. While living in San Angelo, Lisa became a teacher at a small private school where she was able to educate young minds while being close to her two children. Lisa loved watching her two girls, Grace and Adeline, compete and succeed in a variety of sports and academic competitions while excelling in the classroom at their high school in Christoval, Texas. Her passion for serving the Lord enabled her to leave a positive impact on so many people, everywhere she went. She passionately served within our home church whether it was teaching in children's ministry, cooking meals for Wednesday night dinner, organizing the church library, and everything in between. Lisa Theroux was loved by many, and she will be tremendously missed. Lisa Browning Theroux was preceded in death by her brother, James M. Browning, and she passed away alongside her mother, Elizabeth "Liz" Browning and her father, James "Jim" Browning. She is survived by her husband, Richard Theroux, her daughters, Grace and Adeline Theroux, and her brother-in-laws, Russ and Thomas Wise, all of Christoval and San Angelo, Texas.