Lisa was a daughter, sister, sister in-law, aunt, great aunt and good friend to all! Lisa was a loving, generous, caring, devoted, and amazing person. She was preceded in death by her Father Leonard "Joe" Ohmes, Jr.

She is survived by her Mother Shirley Ann Ohmes, Sisters Stacey & Kal Katzer, Stephanie & James Fiebrink, Brother Leonard Jay, Sr & Gina Ohmes, 17 nieces & nephews, 11 great nieces & nephews, Many shuffleboard friends and her loving coworkers.

She graduated from Churchill HS in 1989. She attended college and majored in Commercial Arts. She was an amazing artist, painter and loved to read. She also had a passion for shuffleboard! So much that she had her own shuffleboard in her house. She also played in many shuffleboard tournaments all over the country and leagues throughout the state. She worked at Dillard's, Dairy Queen and Lane Bryant right after High School and while in college. She also worked at UCC United Central Control since 2001 till she passed away suddenly. She was also a member of Explorer Post 304 and remained with the post as an Advisor. Teaching other young adults about backpacking, canoeing, spelunking and many more outdoor activities.