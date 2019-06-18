|
|
June 13, 2019
Lizzie O. Kendall died in Katy, Texas on June 13, 2019, at the age of 78. She was a public school teacher in San Antonio, the Midwest, and Asia for over three decades. She was as an original member and leader at Resurrection Baptist Church, where she served in several capacities, including the first Evangelism Coordinator, a Deacon Wives Training Facilitator, and a Leadership Trainer, among others. She loved her family, friends, and everyone with an unconditional love that no doubt made Christ proud. She is with Him now, receiving her crowns. She always gave of herself to help those in need. She truly demonstrated in word and deed what following Christ is all about. She will be forever remembered and dearly missed. She was faithful wife to Fred Kendall for 55 years; loving mother to Lowell Scott (Veronda) Kendall, Carlton (Michelle) Kendall, and Aimee Kendall (Kirby) Roundtree; adoring grandmother to Ashley, Carlton, Bria, Grant, Chloe, and Grace Kendall, and Zachary Roundtree; loving sister to Gracie O. Douglas and Charles W. Outler.
A celebration of her life and faith will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 1002 Live Oak Rd., Schertz, TX, 78154
Published in Express-News on June 18, 2019