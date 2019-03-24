|
|
June 23, 1933 - March 15, 2019
Lloyd Grant Taylor Jr., 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 15, 2019 in Kerrville, TX. He was born June 23, 1933 in Hye, Texas. In his younger days, his interests included fishing, bowling, and metal detecting. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances, and his children Michael (Karen), Pam (John), Kathleen (James), and Robin (Brian). The joy of his life was found in his 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. If desired donations may be made in his memory to the , Diabetes Institute Foundation, or . Services are pending with Funeral Caring USA.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019