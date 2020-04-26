|
Lloyd Koenning "L.K." Croft completed his earthly journey on April 20, 2020.
He was born February 12, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas, and was the son of Lloyd Ollie and Gertrude Koenning Croft. L.K. graduated from Edison High School and Trinity University, both in San Antonio. He then attended the University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston, Texas. While in dental school, he met and married his "soul mate," Lucy Ann Nance on July 12, 1958, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville, Texas. (They met on a blind date arranged by his mother and her sister, Nancy Boothe.)
Following graduation from the University of Texas Dental Branch in 1960, L.K. served in the United States Public Health Service. While in USPHS, he did a dental internship in Baltimore, Maryland; served as the first dentist on the Papago Indian Reservation in Sells, Arizona; was the attending dentist at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland; and completed a periodontal residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1967. Upon completion of his residency, L.K. began his private periodontal practice in Dallas, Texas, in 1967.
Throughout his life, L.K. demonstrated leadership skills in his professional and personal life. He was student body president of Edison High School; vice-president of the student body of Trinity University; and president of the Texas Society of Periodontists. He was an Associate Professor of Periodontology at Baylor College of Dentistry and was mentor to a number of periodontal residents. He served on the Board of Trustees of the American Academy of Periodontology, as well as, president of the American Academy of Periodontology Foundation. He served as both a deacon and an elder in the Presbyterian Church. After retirement, L.K. became a Rotarian and was Paul Harris Fellow and major donor to Rotary projects. He enjoyed his service on the Trinity University Alumni Board for six years.
After his 31 year dental career in Dallas, L.K. and his wife, Lucy, moved to Boerne, Texas. However, even in retirement, he agreed to continue to serve as associate professor in the periodontal department of the University of Texas Health and Science Center in San Antonio where he again was mentor to a number of residents.
L.K. loved sports, particularly tennis and golf. Fortunately, he and Lucy built their retirement home near a golf course, so he was able to enjoy the game until very late in life.
L.K. is survived by his loving wife, Lucy; daughter, Leslie Croft Martinez & son-in-law, Andy Martinez of Houston; son, Lyle Croft & daughter-in-law, Erin Ross Croft of Wyomissing, PA; son, Lloyd Croft; daughter-in-law, Stacy Ljungdahl Croft of Galveston; grandchildren, Daniel Martinez, Jeff Croft, Bryan Croft, Bennett Croft and Camille Croft; sister, Cynthia Croft Wood & brother-in-law, Robert Wood of Albuquerque, NM; nephew, Tom LeBleu of Atlanta, GA, and niece, Laura LeBleu Ficarra Los Gatos, CA: brother-in-law, Dan Nance & wife, Sue Ellen; brother-in-law, Steven Nance & wife, Judith; nieces, Stephanie Nance & Laura Nance Kahlan.
Memorials can be given to the Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693-0142. Because of the pandemic, plans for a memorial service are pending.
Because of the pandemic, plans for a memorial service are pending.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne. Obituary written by L.K. Croft April, 2009.