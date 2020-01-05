San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Lloyd Max Gonzales


1949 - 2019
Lloyd Max Gonzales Obituary
Lloyd Max Gonzales, age 70, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, December 30, 2019, in San Antonio. He was born on April 18, 1949, to his parents, Gonzalo and Herminia (Minnie) Sotello Gonzales in Boerne, Texas. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Gonzales. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rosemary; daughter, Cynthia and her husband, Rudy Pozos; granddaughters, Alyssa and Lauren Pozos; brother, Ruben Gonzales; brother, Tony Gonzales and his wife, Mary; sister, Irene Gonzales Rodriguez and her husband, Robert; sister, Brenda Gonzales; sister-in-law, Rose Gonzales; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Rocky who still waits at his door every morning. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

ROSARY

SUNDAY,

JANUARY 12, 2020

6:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

FUNERAL SERVICE

MONDAY,

JANUARY 13, 2020

9:30 A.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
