Lloyd Max Gonzales, age 70, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, December 30, 2019, in San Antonio. He was born on April 18, 1949, to his parents, Gonzalo and Herminia (Minnie) Sotello Gonzales in Boerne, Texas. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Gonzales. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rosemary; daughter, Cynthia and her husband, Rudy Pozos; granddaughters, Alyssa and Lauren Pozos; brother, Ruben Gonzales; brother, Tony Gonzales and his wife, Mary; sister, Irene Gonzales Rodriguez and her husband, Robert; sister, Brenda Gonzales; sister-in-law, Rose Gonzales; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Rocky who still waits at his door every morning. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.ROSARYSUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 20206:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL FUNERAL SERVICEMONDAY, JANUARY 13, 20209:30 A.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL
Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
