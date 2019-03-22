|
January 8, 1918 - March 20, 2019
Lloyd Rudolph Kokes born on January 8, 1918; went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019 at the age of 101. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Fronia M. Kokes.
Survivors include son Sid Kokes, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Mi ssion Burial Park South.
