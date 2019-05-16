|
May 29, 1917 - May 14, 2019
Lloyd Sandifer was born on May 29, 1917 to Ethel and Loy McCrory in Houston, TX. She went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 at the age of 101. After graduation, she worked at Ellington Field where she met the love of her life, Hugh "Rocky" Sandifer. Six months later they married on July 9, 1943. After traveling with the Air Force, they settled in Schertz, TX. She was active in the Schertz First Baptist Church, Volunteer Fire Auxiliary, Lioness Club, and Sr. Meals Program. She worked at Schertz-Cibolo and Samuel Clemens High School for nineteen years. She loved and collected cardinals. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and niece. She is survived by daughter Vivian Brehm (Malford), son Hugh Sandifer (Brenda), grandchildren Michelle Haese (Kevin), Holly McCall (Lynn), Dakota Hall (Zach), Madison Sandifer, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandsons. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the Schertz First Baptist Church or to a . Visitation will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10 am at Schertz First Baptist Church, followed by Funeral Service at 11 am. Graveside service will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2 pm at Salem Cemetery in Freestone County, TX.
