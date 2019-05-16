Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Baptist Church-Schertz
600 Aero Ave
Schertz, TX 78154
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Schertz First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Schertz First Baptist Church
Graveside service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem Cemetery
Freestone County, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Sandifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Sandifer


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lloyd Sandifer Obituary
May 29, 1917 - May 14, 2019
Lloyd Sandifer was born on May 29, 1917 to Ethel and Loy McCrory in Houston, TX. She went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 at the age of 101. After graduation, she worked at Ellington Field where she met the love of her life, Hugh "Rocky" Sandifer. Six months later they married on July 9, 1943. After traveling with the Air Force, they settled in Schertz, TX. She was active in the Schertz First Baptist Church, Volunteer Fire Auxiliary, Lioness Club, and Sr. Meals Program. She worked at Schertz-Cibolo and Samuel Clemens High School for nineteen years. She loved and collected cardinals. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and niece. She is survived by daughter Vivian Brehm (Malford), son Hugh Sandifer (Brenda), grandchildren Michelle Haese (Kevin), Holly McCall (Lynn), Dakota Hall (Zach), Madison Sandifer, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandsons. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the Schertz First Baptist Church or to a . Visitation will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10 am at Schertz First Baptist Church, followed by Funeral Service at 11 am. Graveside service will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2 pm at Salem Cemetery in Freestone County, TX.
Published in Express-News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.