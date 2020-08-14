ROCKY MOUNT - Lloyd Whitfield Bailey M.D. went peacefully to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020, with his wife and daughter, Joan, at his side.

Dr. Bailey was the perfect Southern gentleman. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Clarence W. Bailey of Roper, North Carolina and Olive Magnusson Bailey of Selkirk, Manitoba, Canada. He graduated from Wake Forest College in 1949 where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He received his M.D. degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in 1953 and served his internship there. Practicing briefly with his father in Rocky Mount, he was called to active duty and assigned to Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, then to Sembach and Ramstein Air Bases in Germany. As Flight Surgeon for the 12th Air Rescue Group, he covered Western Europe and North Africa. After discharge, he attended the Graduate School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and completed his residency in ophthalmology at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.

He returned to Rocky Mount where he practiced ophthalmology. He was indebted to his office staff of Linda McDaniels, Ruth Creech and Karen Smith who were indispensable to his practice. In 2002, he closed his office to work two days a week with Medical Eye Associates.

He was a staunch opponent of socialized medicine and provided care at no charge for patients unable to pay throughout his 54 years of practice with many rewarding him abundantly with homemade cakes, pies, ham biscuits and chicken salad.

His patients knew they might wait to see Dr. Bailey but also knew they would not be rushed, would have all their questions answered, would have the best of care and might hear a joke before they left.

Dr. Bailey was a true patriot and a fierce defender of our civil liberties outlined in the Bill of Rights and the United States Constitution. In 1968, he drew national attention when as a Republican elector, he voted independently as allowed by law at that time. This rare action resulted in his testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary and his vote being upheld.

When not caring for patients, Dr. Bailey was happiest at the Alligator River Sporting Club cabin that he, his brother and friends built on pilings in the Alligator River, accessible only by boat. There he would make pancakes for his children in the shapes of the letters of their names and entertain friends who agreed that whatever happens at the Alligator River stays at the Alligator River. He enjoyed skiing in Europe and the States and traveling with his wife, Sarah and Whitfield, their beloved Jack Russell, across the United States and Canada. While at home, he would spend many hours doing yard work with a good portion of that time visiting with friends who were walking or driving by.

A man of strong faith, he was in Bible Study Fellowship and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where he helped deliver Meals on Wheels. He was extremely proud of his childhood affiliation with Boy Scouts Troop 7, especially knowing that his old Troop still remained inside the church throughout the years.

He was a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Wills Eye Hospital Society, N.C. Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons and the Nash County and N.C. Medical Societies. He was active in Ducks Unlimited and on the National Council of the John Birch Society.

Dr. Bailey is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sarah Patterson Bailey, and children, Lloyd W. Bailey, Jr., Linda Bailey Powers (Andrew), and Joan Lewis Bailey; grandchildren, Jack and Julianna Bailey; sister Anne Bailey Lewis (John) and was preceded in death by his parents; Jack Bailey, his brother and Anne Neal Bailey, his sister-in-law.

The family is forever grateful for the lifesaving care by Dr. William R. Deans of Boice Willis in 2013, the collaborative surgery by Dr. Michael Yeung and Dr. J. Larry Klein at UNC-Chapel Hill and the exceptional and compassionate care in the UNC-CH ICU and Anderson Pavilion extending Lloyd's quality of life. During his 92 years, he was blessed with wonderful doctors who were also close friends. Special appreciation is extended to Velma Evans and Sabrina Daniels, caregivers who have been like family, and to Nash Hospice.

The family hopes that each of Dr. Bailey's patients and friends can pause to remember times with him and regret we cannot gather at this time to share stories, especially those of his many pranks and the enjoyment he would have in pulling them off.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Bailey suggested an act of kindness or time spent with another in need would be most meaningful.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.