With his wife by his side, Lloyd William Booth went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 23, 2020.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Gwladys Booth; first grandchild, Joshua Troy Grieder; and cousin, Eleanor Trigg Crawford.
Lloyd was born in Paris, Texas on March 28, 1931. He graduated from Paris High School. Lloyd was a proud Aggie who received his degree in Architecture from Texas A &M in 1952. He married the love of his life, Sue Moore in 1951.
Lloyd served in the Army's Coastal Artillery as 1st Lieutenant and in the Army Reserve.
After his military service Lloyd and Sue moved to San Antonio where Lloyd started a successful homebuilding career. He was President of the San Antonio Homebuilder's Association in 1965. His company, Prestige Homes has been in business for 60 years.
Lloyd was a man of integrity who invested in college education for those in need. For several years he volunteered at Christan Assistance Ministry shelter. He and his wife, Sue, have been members of Concordia Lutheran Church for 50 years.
Lloyd and Sue enjoyed many good times with friends and family. They travelled the world together. Las Vegas was his favorite city to visit. They have been active members of Oak Hills Country Club for over 50 years. Lloyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid golfer who hit 5 holes-in-one.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sue Moore Booth; children, Steffanie Booth Jones and husband Tom, Todd Booth and wife Donna, and Chad Booth; grandchildren, Kyle McKinney, Cody Booth, Shannon McKinney, Shane Booth, and Kelsey Booth Wehrheim; and great grandchild Mitchell Casseb McKinney.
The family extends special appreciation to Cynthia Sanchez and Cynthia Necaise.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.michaeljfox.org/donate in memory of Lloyd Booth.
Due to the Declaration made March 19, 2020 barring gatherings larger than 10 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future.
