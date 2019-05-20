|
|
August 5, 1927 - May 16, 2019
Lois Alvarado Uresti Cilfone joined the angels on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was a 91 year old, sixth generation native Tejana from Cuero, Texas. Lois boasted that she was one of the first women in her town to own a new Buick in 1948. She moved to San Antonio and met, then married in 1954, Lt. Charles J. Cilfone while they both were working at Fort Sam Houston Military Base. They were the proud parents of children Charles Jacob, Catherine Marie, Lois Annette "Sita" Cilfone-Guillot, and Patricia Cilfone Smith. They adored their three grand children Quinn Alvarado McCarthy, Jacob Nicholas Cilfone, and Lucia Jean Smith. Lois was a proud member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas as her family was among the founding families of Victoria, Texas. After raising their children Lois & Charles traveled the world enjoying adventures. The funeral mass and rosary is Monday, May 20 at 1:30 PM at St. Luke Catholic Church in San Antonio. Lois will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery shelter #1 at 9:00 AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She will be missed.
Published in Express-News on May 20, 2019