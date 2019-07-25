|
September 24, 1947 - June 21, 2019
Lois (Thiele) /Cissy Nami was born in Yoakum, TX on September 24, 1947. Lois moved straight to Heaven at 71 years young on June 21, 2019. She closed her eyes on Earth and the next time she opened them she was in Heaven. Lois grew up in Palatka, FL, living there from age two until her family moved to Cuero, TX, her junior year of high school (1962). That is when she met her one and only true Love, Bobby Nami. They were high school sweethearts, best friends, and both were madly in love with each other for the next 57 years. Lois would say after meeting Bobby, she wanted to get married and have kids. Bobby was always there for his "Honey". They were partners in everything. Ms. Lois was co-founder with Mr. Bobby of the Bee Clean Car Washes and also came up with the name "Bee Clean".
Lois is preceded in death by (Grandparents) Gus & Ida Thiele, and Gaither & Lois Bledsoe, (Father) Gus H. Thiele Sr., and (Mother in law & Father in law) Genevieve & Bill Nami. Lois is survived by (Mother) Peggy B. Thiele of 89 years, (Husband) Bobby Nami, (Children) Buddy & Cindy Nami and their children, Cooper & Wyatt, and Lisa (Nami) & Troy Plott and their children McKenzie & Garrett Plott, (Brother) Gus Jr. & his wife Margie Thiele and (Sister) Tia & her husband Skippy Cook.
When Buddy and Lisa came into their lives, it was all about family. Their Cuero country home was always the party house for the kids and all their friends until moving to San Antonio in 1990.
When the grandkids came along, it began a whole new chapter in Lois's life as she became Guy Guy. It didn't make a difference if it was a Birthday, Holiday or any day of the month, Guy Guy always loved shopping for and spoiling her grandkids, and boy did she ever. Lois was always there for her husband, kids, grandkids and family members. Then there were her beautiful plants, Ms. "Green Thumb" who would spend hours at a time playing with her plants.
Lois was the Salt of the Earth, and the Strongest, Bravest Fighter, Daughter, Wife, Mother, and Guy Guy. Diagnosed for the first time with breast cancer in 1998, she endured chemo and radiation. Her second breast cancer in 2006 involved more chemo and radiation, along with numerous surgeries. 2016 brought her third breast cancer diagnosis, which she had hoped to beat again and thought she was, until she was diagnosed with Bone Marrow cancer in December 2018. Lois fought a very, very long hard battle and never once said, "why me, poor me" but would look around the treatment room and say, "I am lucky to still be here". She never once complained about her twenty-one-year battle and her journey, as she was an amazing and courageous woman. We were so very, very fortunate to have had our Honey - Lois - Guy Guy as long as we did with her after being diagnosed three times with the horrible non- discriminating "C" word disease.
Lois was such an inspiring person despite all her years of being sick, absolutely amazing. Lois would never miss a chance to go on one of the many wonderful family trips, as she was a real trooper. This year's family annual spring break ski trip to Park City, UT, was Lois's last, and what wonderful memories we have to dearly cherish.
Lois meant so much and touched the lives of not only Buddy and Lisa, but all their friends, Guy Guy's grandkids and all their friends. Guy Guy's deepest and sadness regret after being diagnosed was the fear of maybe not being able to see her grandkids grow up, graduate and get married. As of June 21, 2019, she will definitely now be watching over Cooper (16), Wyatt (14), McKenzie (13), and Garrett (11) from above.
My Honey's wishes were to be cremated, have her family members place her ashes on our headstone, and let the wind spread her at the Nami Ranch private family cemetery.
Lois had a fond connection with . Please consider a donation in her honor. , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis. TN 38105.
May the Lord always be with her!
Published in Express-News on July 25, 2019