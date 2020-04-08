|
Lois Morris was born in Salina, Kansas. She served in the Army as Pvt. Lois E. Barnes in Fort Leavenworth, KS, Guam and Saipan while meeting the love of her life, Raymond C. Morris in Saipan where they married on May 18, 1948. They were married 63 years when Dad died.
Mom & Dad traveled extensively in their later years all over the USA in their RV as well as overseas to France. Italy.
Mom was preceded in death, by her husband Ray Morris, her parents Clara and Emile Barnes, her sisters Marceline Ralston, Doris Vincent (Ed) and her brother Richard Barnes (Mildred). Also preceding her in death was her granddaughter Stacy Meischen, daughter-in-law Diane Mechler Morris, granddaughter Myste Morris, son-in-law Gabe Rivera, son-in-law Steve Horan.
Mom is survived by their 9 children Ruth Morris, Raymond Morris Jr. (Carol), Gary Morris (Norma), Pete Morris, Libby Pasciak (Joe), Mary Meischen (Vance), David Morris, John Morris (Julie) and Nancy Rivera. Also 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, James Raltson.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 8, 2020