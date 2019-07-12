|
July 7, 2019
Lois Elizabeth Rymill, age 96, passed away peacefully at VITAS Hospice Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday July 7, 2019. Lois was raised in Savannah, Tennessee. She moved to Washington, D.C. and worked at the Pentagon where she met her late husband, Robert Rymill, II. After traveling with her husband and children to various military bases around the world, the family eventually settled in San Antonio, Texas.
She spent countless hours volunteering for organizations, including Meals On Wheels. She will be remembered for her warm heart and her fun-loving personality.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; three siblings; and daughter, Robin. Survivors include beloved son, Robert Rymill, III; daughter-in-law, Vicki Rymill; grandchildren: Kevin Kloman, Megan Kloman, Turner Rymill, Alli Rymill, Trey Merkins, Jeremiah Merkins; and six loving great grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 722 Robinhood Place, San Antonio, Texas, 78209.
Memorial contributions are welcome in lieu of flowers, (and can be made/sent) to VITAS inpatient Hospice Unit, 8109 Fredericksburg Rd, 3rd Floor, San Antonio, TX 78229.
Published in Express-News on July 12, 2019