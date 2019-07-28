Home

Oak Hills Church of Christ
19595 W I-10
San Antonio, TX 78257
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
South Room at Oak Hills Church,
19595 IH 10 West,
San Antonio, TX
Lois Jeannette Pellymounter Watson (Peli) Plyler


1935 - 2019
Lois Jeannette Pellymounter Watson (Peli) Plyler Obituary
August 31, 1935 - June 30, 2019
Lois Jeannette (Peli) Pellymounter Watson Plyler was born in Chicago, Illinois and adopted by Paul and Hazel Pellymounter. Peli married James Fred Watson on June 24, 1956 and had three children, Sheri, Bonni, and Jeff. She divorced and moved with her three children to Grey Forest, Texas in 1969. She taught at Boerne High School for many years.

Peli is survived by her brother, Robert Pellymounter; three children, Sheri Bachor, Bonni Sprado and Jeff Watson; five grandchildren, Julie Marshall, James Phillips, Shana Casteel, Justin Watson, Brittany Watson and five great grandchildren, Daphne Marshall, Raiden Barney, Sydney Watson, Adem Dadovic and Ayla Dadovic.

She had a very full life and was surrounded by many friends and family who were so blessed by her courage, kindness, acceptance of others and love. She will truly be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Peli's name to one of the following charities:

Pioneer Bible Translators

Joni & Friends

The celebration of life memorial service for Peli will be held in the South Room at Oak Hills Church, 19595 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257 on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00AM.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
